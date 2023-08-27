Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 and unsupported CPU, cloud goes to Ubisoft, File Explorer tests

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at Windows 10 annoying Chrome users with Bing ads, a stand-off between the updated File Explorer, WinRAR, and NanaZIP, new Windows 11 builds, blue screens of death with the UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR code, new AI-powered features for Windows 11, gaming news, and Windows 95's 28th birthday.

Windows 11

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

This week's Windows 11 news roundup starts with an update for Windows Development Environment or Microsoft's free Windows 11-based virtual machines with various dev tools for making Windows apps. The company has released version 2308 based on this month's Patch Tuesday updates (build 22621.2134).

Windows Development Environment is available in four prebuilt variants: VMware, Hyper-V, Parallels, and VirtualBox. You can use them for free and without activation for 90 days, after which you must update to a newer version (Microsoft releases a new one every month).

Microsoft revealed more details about the recent patch for a kernel vulnerability that could have introduced "a potential breaking change." However, according to the revised bulletin, Microsoft's multiple internal tests showed no issues related to the update. Phew!

You are probably aware by now that Windows 11's next feature update will introduce a big upgrade for File Explorer. One of the best changes is native support for RAR, 7Z, TAR, and other archive types. This week, we decided to conduct an experiment and give File Explorer a run for its money by comparing its performance with WinRAR (this one needs no introduction) and NanaZIP, a well-made fork of 7Zip with optimizations for Windows 11. The results may surprise you.

Less exciting Windows news includes a story about Microsoft's operating system begging Chrome users to make Bing their default search engine. Multiple users report seeing annoying banners promoting Bing and its features, such as AI-powered capabilities, Microsoft Rewards points, and more.

Also, new details emerged about a critical vulnerability in Intel's processors from the 7th to 11th generation. GDS (Gather Data Sampling) could infer data from affected CPUs across security boundaries, such as user-kernel, processes, virtual machines, and trusted execution environments. Intel recommends installing the latest firmware available for your motherboard to protect your system.

To finish the section with bad news and controversies, here is a story about a weird bug haunting those with MSI motherboards: Microsoft is investigating a problem causing blue screens of death with the Unsupported Processor stop code after installing KB5029351 and KB5029331. If your system is also affected, check out the official workaround from MSI while Microsoft is busy working on a permanent fix.

After a few days of research, Microsoft published a statement, claiming cumulative updates are not to blame and the problem hides within "a limited subset of processors." Fortunately, Microsoft is working with OEMs to resolve the problem as fast as possiblt.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what is new in the Windows Insider program this week:

Canary Channel : 25931.1010 for "pipeline testing." There are no new features or visible changes. On August 25, Microsoft released a proper new build, 25936, with post-OOBE improvements and various fixes.

: 25931.1010 for "pipeline testing." There are no new features or visible changes. On August 25, Microsoft released a proper new build, 25936, with post-OOBE improvements and various fixes. Dev Channel : 23531 with a controversial taskbar change, Task Manager fixes, and other minor improvements across the operating system.

: 23531 with a controversial taskbar change, Task Manager fixes, and other minor improvements across the operating system. Beta Channel: 22621.2262 with the redesigned home page for the Settings app and many more.

Besides new builds from the official source, Windows Insiders got their hands on a leaked pre-release Windows 11 build. Version 21262 is believed to be the first Windows 11 development build compiled on November 13, 2020.

Optional updates

Those using supported Windows 10 and 11 versions can download the latest set of optional non-security updates:

KB5029331 for Windows 10 with fixes for high CPU load, BitLocker improvements, virtual print, and other enhancements.

KB5029332 for Windows 10 version 21H2 with location improvements.

KB5029351 for Windows 10 version 22H2 with a new taskbar feature you will most likely hate.

By the way, Microsoft released a new group policy for managing optional updates and controlled feature rollouts. Also, there is a "critical dynamic update" (KB5029863) for improved Windows 11 setup and Windows Recovery (WinRE).

Finally, a new report revealed details about new AI-based features coming soon to Windows 11. The company plans to supercharge Paint with generative art and the Windows Camera/Photos app with optical character recognition (OCR). Since the report is unconfirmed, take it with a reasonable grain of salt.

Updates are available (you may not like some)

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Parallels Desktop, a popular virtualization utility for macOS, received a big feature update to version 19 with multiple improvements. The latest release adds compatibility with macOS Sonoma, graphics improvements, performance enhancements, TouchID support for Windows 10 and 11, and many more. If you have a modern Mac and need to run Windows 11 on it, check out Parallels Desktop and its latest enhancements in version 19.

Microsoft's Excel got a major feature update this week. Microsoft 365 insiders can try the new Python integration that lets you use Python for visualizations, cleaning data, machine learning, predictive analytics, and many more. The feature is now rolling out to insiders using Excel on Windows, and you can expect the same update on other platforms shortly.

We also finally have an update from @NTDEV_, the creator of the critically acclaimed tiny10/11 project. The latest tiny10 release (version 23H2) brings a lightweight and modern Windows 10 modification with multiple improvements and enhanced compatibility with most Windows components. The latter will let you install additional features without the risk of them breaking.

tiny10 23H2 is now available for download (currently x64-only), but remember that the operating system requires activation with a genuine key.

Other noteworthy updates include the following:

Driver updates

New drivers released this week from NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and other companies include the following:

Finally, we published a small guide for those unhappy with the rounded address bar in Microsoft Edge. Enthusiasts discovered a method to revert the browser to its previous squared-like address bar using a simple command and a modified shortcut.

On the gaming side

We have plenty of gaming news to recap this week, so let's start with the official Xbox Series X console wraps coming soon. Those wanting to make their Xbox Series X slightly more exciting can preorder the official Starfield and Arctic or Mineral Camo from the Microsoft Store. The new wraps will let gamers customize their consoles without purchasing new (and seldom announced) editions. They are also great for supporting your favorite game, such as the upcoming Starfield​​​​​​ (check out its launch time for each time zone).

The official Starfield wrap for Xbox Series X will be available on October 18, while Artic and Mineral Camo will hit store shelves on November 10.

The latest Forza Motorsport installment is coming in less than two months, and to help gamers prepare in advance, Microsoft revealed system requirements for PCs and the features the game will utilize. Look out for DirectStorage, NVIDIA DLSS 2, AMD FSR 2.2, and other technologies.

In addition to announcing new games and DLCs, Microsoft launched Age of Empires IV on Xbox consoles with full controller support. The latest version of Microsoft's popular strategy is the second to hit consoles after the Age of Empires II release earlier this year. To ensure a good experience for Xbox users, Microsoft developed new methods for coordinating units, resource collection, waging wars, and more. Age of Empires IV is now available from the Microsoft Store, or you can play it via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Xbox owners will also be happy to learn that they will soon be able to play Baldur's Gate 3, an incredibly successful game launched this month. Larian Studios founder and CEO Swev Vincke confirmed on X (Twitter) that Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Xbox "later this year." Although some parts of the game, such as split-screen coop, will not be available on Xbox Series S, the console's official X account revealed that the company would continue working with Larian to "explore the addition of split-screen on Series S post launch." Therefore, the hope is not lost.

By the way, Baldur's Gate 3 got a major update on PC to resolve over 1,000 bugs.

CD Projekt Red revealed new details about the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update due to release on PC and consoles on September 26, 2023. It will bring long-promised vehicle combat, police chase, redesigned abilities, and more.

GSC GameWorld has finally published the first gameplay trailer for its upcoming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl game. Developers plan to launch the game in the first quarter of 2024, and those hardly waiting for the release can check out the first official trailer titled "Bolts & Bullets."

This week's biggest gaming story is probably about the ongoing Microsoft-ABK saga. To get the UK's CMA approval this time, the software giant unveiled plans to restructure its cloud gaming business and sell the rights to stream Activision-Blizzard PC games from the cloud to Ubisoft. Microsoft says the agreement "will enable Ubisoft to innovate and encourage different business models" on the cloud streaming market.

Speaking about streaming games from the cloud, NVIDIA's GeForce Now now lets you play games from the PC Game Pass library. On August 24, 2023, Microsoft added more than 10 games, allowing you to play Deathloop, Grounded, Doom, No Man's Sky, and others.

Deals and Freebies

As usual, here are the latest deals and freebies available for PC and Xbox players. The Epic Games Store is giving away Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, a solid strategy game from Blackbird Interactive. Also, check out the latest Weekend PC Deals with various platformers, RTS, racing games, and more.

A blast from Microsoft's past

John Callaham's weekly "Look back" series provides throwbacks into the past, detailing the company's products, partnerships, mishaps, and successes.

On August 24, 1995, Microsoft launched Windows 95, a groundbreaking new version of its operating system. The announcement was special because the OS introduced many new features we are still using and because Microsoft treated the launch as a true media event. According to The Washington Post, Microsoft had spent roughly $300 million to promote its latest software creation. To learn more about the Windows 95 launch date, check out John's look-back article celebrating 28 years since the Windows 95 start.

Last week also marked the end of the Kinect era, with Microsoft announcing it would no longer produce Azure Kinect Developer Kit (an enterprise-focused Kinect variant). What was initially considered a game input revolution ended up in a ditch to make the struggling Xbox One more affordable. John Callaham published a look-back article recalling the initial Kinect (Project Natal) unveiling at E3 2009 to commemorate this fantastic misfire.

Random fact about Microsoft

And here is a randomly selected piece of trivia about the company, Windows, and other Microsoft-made things.

Modern Windows versions with the NT kernel work on x86, x64, and ARM platforms. Did you know that Windows NT was also available on other architectures? Although none of them made it to modern times, it was once possible to run Windows NT on MIPS, IA64, Alpha, PowerPC, and even RISC-based Intergraph Clipper.

Credits for sharing the knowledge go to @NTDEV_, the creator or the tiny10 and tin11 projects!

