Did you want Google Glass a decade ago? Check out this Amazon Echo Frames deal

I remember a decade ago when I had a Pebble smartwatch, Google unveiled and released the Google Glass smart specs - I, like many other people, got pretty excited with the prospect of having several smart gadgets on my person, but alas, Google Glass got shelved over privacy concerns.

A decade on, though, other companies have launched similar products but with much less fanfare. One of those products is the Amazon Echo Frames which are now on their third generation. If you're interested in them, or just hearing about them now, Amazon is running a deal where you can get the Echo Frames and Echo Pop together for just $169.99 instead of $309.98

If you're not familiar with the Echo Frames, they're smart glasses equipped with open-ear audio which means they direct sound to your ears without going in or covering them. They work in such a ways that they also limit what other people can hear so they're just as private as earphones.

With Alexa built-in, you can check to see if your doors are locked, turn on or off the lights, and set your thermostat while you're away from home. Being lightweight and IPX4 water and sweat-resistant, they're wearable all day. These specs are also compatible with most prescription lenses so they should be an option for everybody.

One of the things that killed Google Glass was the privacy concerns, namely the camera stuck on the front. Amazon says that it cares about your privacy and won't sell your personal information. It said the microphones on these glasses are designed to respond only to the wearer and can also be muted with the double press of a button.

In terms of battery life, these glasses provide 6 hours of continuous media playback or up to 14 hours of moderate usage. These glasses are also more sustainable, the charging stand is made from 35% recycled materials and 95% of the packaging is made of wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Most of you will be familiar with the accompanying Echo Pop smart speaker, just call on Alexa and ask it to do a plethora of tasks - the more smart home products you have connected, the more useful the Echo Pop will become.

