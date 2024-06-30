Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II drop to their lowest price on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at their lowest price so, get them for yourself for an enhanced audio experience. The QC Earbuds II offer personalised noise cancellation and sound performance, ensuring an immersive listening experience tailored to each user.

A single earbud listening feature allows you to use one earbud independently while the other continues playing, offering flexible listening and calling options. Furthermore, the touch interface on the earbuds enables easy control of music playback and noise cancellation levels with simple swipes and taps.

Using advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology, these earbuds ensure a strong connection within 30 feet of the paired device and remember the last seven paired devices for easy switching. Moreover, the Bose app assists with setup and allows users to customise noise cancellation levels, Bluetooth connections, and shortcuts.

These wireless earbuds are designed for a perfect fit, featuring a Bose Fit Kit with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of stability bands made from soft silicone for all-day comfort and a secure fit.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II provide up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. In addition, a quick-charge option delivers up to 2 hours of battery life from a 20-minute charge.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (Wireless, Bluetooth, Proprietary Active Noise Cancelling Technology In-Ear Headphones with Personalized Noise Cancellation & Sound, Triple Black): $179 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

