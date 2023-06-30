Amazon Prime members get a big discount on the Hisense 50-inch QLED Fire TV for just $299.99

We are getting closer and closer to Amazon Prime Day. The online retailer will hold its annual sale event from July 11-12 for Amazon Prime subscribers. You still have some time to sign up for Prime now and access it for 30 days for free so you can access the big Prime Day discounts.

However, there are already plenty of big discounts that are available exclusively for Prime members. One of the best ones is for the Hisense 50-inch and 58-inch QLED TVs with Amazon's Fire TV OS. Prime members can get the 50-inch model for just $299.99, or $230 off its MSRP. The 58-inch version is just $349.99 or $250 off its normal MSRP.

Both of these Hisense TVs use QLED Quantum Dot display technology, which offers a better overall picture compared to normal LED flat-screen TVs. Hisense also adds its own proprietary ULED tech which it says offers even better colors, contrast, and motion to these Fire TVs.

These models also have a peak brightness of 600 nits across up to 32 local dimming zones. It supports all the major HDR standards (Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+), so when you stream a new 4K movie or watch it on a UHD Blu-Ray disk player, you will get a far superior picture compared to other TVs at this price.

Speaking of streaming, it uses Amazon's Fire TV OS which has access to all the major paid and free streaming services, and the included Voice Remote with Alexa lets you use voice commands to launch streaming apps, search for content, and more.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.