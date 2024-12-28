US identifies 9th telecom hacked by China-based group Salt Typhoon

The United States has identified a ninth telecommunications company compromised by Salt Typhoon, a cyberespionage campaign allegedly linked to China. This announcement comes amid various efforts by U.S. officials to strengthen cybersecurity defenses following what some lawmakers have described as the most significant telecommunications breach in American history.

Salt Typhoon, previously alleged to have breached major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen, uses sophisticated techniques to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data. The attackers reportedly extracted a large amount of metadata, enabling them to geolocate millions of individuals and potentially record calls. The group has also targeted government officials and political figures.

Anne Neuberger, the U.S. deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, confirmed the addition of another unnamed telecom to the list of victims. The US government has repeatedly accused China of conducting cyberattacks against American businesses and government institutions. China, however, denies these allegations and maintains that it is opposed to all cyberattacks.

The discovery of a ninth compromised telecom is concerning, as it suggests the campaign's scope may be broader than initially believed. While the specific companies involved remain undisclosed, the US government's warning serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within the telecommunications sector.

Telecom companies worldwide, particularly those in the US and allied nations, must significantly strengthen their cybersecurity to defend against Salt Typhoon and other cyberespionage threats. The US government is taking steps to mitigate this threat, but it is clear that more needs to be done to secure US telecom networks.

Source: Reuters