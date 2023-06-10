Weekend PC Game Deals: Showcase specials, free heists, bundled choices, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Earlier this week, Humble refreshed its Choice bundle to reveal what subscribers are receiving in June. The monthly bundle brings eight games this time too, and they are from a wide variety of genres.

In June, you get Ghostwire Tokyo, Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition, Curse of the Dead Gods, Honey, I Joined a Cult, Eternal Threads, GRIME, Turbo Golf Racing, and Meeple Station.

You receive all the games mentioned above if you pay up Humble Choice's $11.99 price tag. The next wave of titles is slated to come out on July 4, giving you a month to decide on the latest lineup.

Humble also introduced the Pixel Pride bundle earlier this week celebrating Pride month. It starts with Celeste, Later Alligator, Bad End Theater, and Get in the Car, Loser! For $7. Boyfriend Dungeon, Growing Up, and Super Lesbian Animal RPG join the collection if you pay $12. There are almost three weeks left on the bundle's counter too.'

Epic Games Store's final mystery game was revealed to be a copy of Payday 2 this week, offering everyone its heisting action for free.

The Overkill Software-developed title is now almost 10 years old. Up to four players can collaborate in the game to accomplish cooperative missions, which include heists such as burglarizing banks, luxurious homes, safehouses of rival gangs, armored vehicles, and other exciting tasks.

Both stealth and loud options are offered too, with high-octane gunfights kicking off when the latter option is inevitably triggered by someone.

The Payday 2 giveaway will last until June 15, a good opportunity to try the game before the sequel comes out later this year. Next week, two Guacamelee games are going free in the store. Also, don't forget about last week's Tell Me Why giveaway that's still available on Steam too.

Big Deals

It's officially announcements season, so be prepared to see plenty of discounts from major franchises both this week and next. This is also the final week you have to use up Epic Games Store's 25% off coupon, as its Mega Sale is finally wrapping up after weeks of discounts.

Here is our hand-picked highlights list of big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Like every week, the GOG store has plenty of DRM-free games on discount right now, ranging from more modern hits to classic tales. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

