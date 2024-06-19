Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 get day-one firmware with display improvements

Microsoft's first Copilot+ PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors are now shipping to their customers. To make the day-one experience better for the happy owners, Microsoft prepared the first firmware updates for the Surface Pro 11th Edition and the Surface Laptop 7th Edition. They bring unnamed display improvements to work better with the new Windows features.

Here is what is new in the first firmware update for the Surface Pro 11:

The first update is available for Surface Pro (11th Edition) running Windows 11, Version 24H2 or greater. Improvements and fixes: Improves display experience with new Windows features.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager System Hardware Update - 117.3.25.0 Surface Integration

If you purchased the Surface Laptop 7, you can download a similar update:

The first update is available for Surface Laptop (7th Edition) running Windows 11, Version 24H2 or greater. Improvements and fixes: Improves display experience with new Windows features.

The list of new drivers includes only one entry:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager System Hardware Update - 108.10.28.0 Surface Integration

Unlike Intel and AMD-powered Surface devices, firmware updates for Surface computers with ARM processors are only available through Windows Update (recovery images for the new Surface models are not available yet). To get the latest updates, go to Settings > Windows Update > Check for Updates. Keep in mind that firmware updates for Surface devices are non-uninstallable, so back up important data before proceeding.

Firmware updates for the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7 are available on Windows 11 version 24H2, which was recently released for Copilot+ PCs with ARM processors. Other devices will get Windows 11 version 24H2 later this year.

If you plan to purchase a Copilot+ PC, check out the list of exclusive features you will get in our dedicated coverage.