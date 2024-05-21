LG-Samsung price wars rage on as the new 55" OLED evo G4 4K TV is already down $300

Recently, Samsung and LG have been offering some amazing deals on their monitors and TVs. Both companies have had dropped prices, and some of them have been the best deals ever. It is as if the two South Korean giants are locked on who can offer shoppers the better deals.

Earlier today, we covered a discount on Samsung's 34-inch G8 curved QD-OLED gaming monitor which has dropped back to its all-time lowest price of $800.

If you like OLED too but instead are looking for something like a TV that has much more screen real-estate, LG has you covered. The company's recently released 55-inch Class LG OLED evo G4, which is a 4K smart TV, is already down $300 to its lowest-ever price of $2300 (buying link below the specs list).

The TV features a 120 Hz refresh rate which is plenty for most content viewed on television. And even if you want to game on it using a console or a PC, this TV has you covered for the most part thanks to variable refresh rate support as well as auto low latency mode (ALLM). LG claims the TV has a very low response time of under 0.1ms.

As with anything in 2024, the LG OLED evo G4 is also AI-powered. The picture is processed by LG's α11 AI Processor while upscaling is done by the accompanying α11 AI Super Upscaling technology.

The key specs of the TV are listed below:

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type: 4K OLED

Refresh Rate:120Hz Native

HDR (High Dynamic Range): Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Picture Processor: α11 AI Processor 4K

AI Upscaling: α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode): Yes

FreeSync™: Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia): Yes

Response Time: Less than 0.1ms

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate): Yes

AI Sound: α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Codec: AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

Dolby Atmos: Yes

DTS:X (by-pass only): Yes

Get the LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo G4 at the link below:

LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo G4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen with Magic Remote AI-Powered with Alexa Built-in (OLED55G4SUB, 2024): $2299.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $2599.99) ($300 or 12% off)

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.