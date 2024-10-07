Seagate Exos X20 20TB HDD for NAS/Plex gets a discount after a long time

If you want to upgrade your NAS (network attached storage) or Plex or any such media or home server and are looking for hard disk drive (HDD) options, you can consider Seagate's 20TB Exos model which has currently received a 20$ discount thanks to a coupon code.

The Exos, like Seagate's IronWolf lineup is built using CMR or conventional magnetic recording technology. Thus. these are great for heavy-duty or long-time usage scenarios and that is what makes these HDDs so ideal for NAS and servers.

You can check out the full specification details of the Seagate Exos X20 below:

Capacity: 20TB

Form Factor: 3.5-inch

Interface: SATA 6Gb/s or SAS 12Gb/s

Spindle Speed: 7200 RPM

Cache: 256MB

Max Sustained Transfer Rate: Up to 285 MB/s

Average Latency: 4.16ms

Workload Rating: 550TB/year

Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF): 2.5 million hours

Annualized Failure Rate (AFR): 0.35%

Power Consumption: Idle: 5.0W Operating: 7.9W Operating Temperature: 5°C to 60°C

Shock Resistance:: Operating: 70Gs (2ms) Non-operating: 250Gs (2ms)

Vibration Resistance: Operating: 12.5 rad/s² (20-1500Hz) Non-operating: 5.0 Grms (20-500Hz)



Get the Seagate Exos20 HDD at the link below:

Seagate Exos X20 ST20000NM007D 20TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache 3.5" Internal Hard Drive: $379.99 + $20 off with promo code FTT224DX794 => $359.99 (Newegg US)

Also check out today's TECH_BARGAINS article where we have covered around two dozen items that have fallen to the lowest prices including a Ryzen CPU, Google Pixel 9, and more gadgets.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.