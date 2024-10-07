TECH_BARGAINS 10/7: AMD Ryzen 5800X, 7900 XT, Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar, Polk speakers

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X drops to just $128 and even lower with Prime, an RX 7900 XT for as low as $625, several LG OLED TVs, one Samsung QLED, a Polk bookshelf speaker pair, a Sony HT-3000 soundbar, and more such tech deals are part of today's list.
The full list of featured deals is given below:
-
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - Ryzen 7 5000 Series Vermeer (Zen 3) 8-Core 3.8 GHz Socket AM4 105W None Integrated Graphics Desktop Processor - 100-100000063WOF: $121.60 (Amazon US with Prime) || $128.00 (Amazon US without Prime) || $209.00 + $81 off with promo code FTT354 => $128.00 (Newegg US)
-
SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 x16 ATX Video Card 11323-02-20G: $644.99 (Amazon US) || $644.99 + $20 off with promo code FTT224DX7446 => $624.99 (Newegg US)
-
XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 7800 XT Black Gaming Graphics Card 16GB GDDR6 HDMI 3xDP, AMD RDNA 3 RX-78TMERCB9: $449.99 (was: $495) (Amazon US)
-
GIGABYTE Z790 Eagle AX LGA 1700 Intel Z790 ATX Motherboard with DDR5, M.2, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2 Gen2X2 Type-C, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE LAN, Q-Flash Plus, EZ-Latch: $149.99 (was: $189.99) (Amazon US)
-
NZXT C850 Gold ATX 3.1 - Fully Modular Low-Noise PC Gaming Power Supply - 850 Watts - 80 Plus Gold - 12V-2x6 Connector - Zero Fan Mode - 100% Japanese Capacitors - Black: $119.99 (was: ~$130) (Amazon US)
-
HP OMEN 32c QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor, QHD Display (2560 x 1440), VA Panel, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 16:9, AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, 32c (2023): $229.99 (was: ~$250) (Amazon US)
-
GIGABYTE - AORUS FO32U2-32" QD OLED Gaming Monitor - UHD 3840x2160-240Hz - 0.03ms GTG - AMD FreeSync Premium Pro - Type C KVM - HDMI, DP, Type C - Height Adjustable - Black: $899.99 (was: ~$1000) (Amazon US)
-
LG 77-Inch Class OLED evo G4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen with Alexa Built-in (OLED77G4WUA, 2024), 7.1.3 ch. Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer Dolby Atmos and Rear Speakers: $4793.98 (was: $5168.98) (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 8K QN900D Series Neo Quantum HDR Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, Infinity Edge, AI Motion Enhancer Pro, Alexa Built-in (QN75QN900D, 2024 Model): $4797.99 (was: $5000) (Amazon US)
-
LG OLED evo C4 Series 65-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV | Processor | Flat Screen | Magic Remote | AI-Powered with Alexa Built-in: $1496.99 (was: $1696.99) (Amazon US)
-
LG B4 Series 55 Inch 4K Smart OLED TV | Flat Screen | Magic Remote AI-Powered | Alexa Built-in | 2024: $996.99 (was: ~$1190) (Amazon US)
-
Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar SA-SW5 300W Wireless Subwoofer SA-RS5 Wireless Rear Speakers: $1274.00 (was: ~$1300) (Amazon US)
-
Polk Signature Elite ES15 Bookshelf Speaker - Hi-Res Audio Certified, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compatible, 1" Tweeter & 5.25" Woofer, Power Port Technology for Effortless Bass (Pair, Stunning Black): $209.00 (was: ~$270) (Amazon US)
-
Definitive Technology Dymension DM80 Large Tower Speaker Dymension DM90 Integrated Height Module, Snap-in Connection System, Upward-Firing Drivers, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Enabled: $1998.00 (was: $2900+) (Amazon US)
-
Definitive Technology Dymension DM30 Flagship Center Channel Speaker, 5-Driver Array - (4) 4" Midrange Woofers & (1) 1" Tweeter, for Dymension Series Speakers, Immersive Home Theater Audio, Black: $899.00 (was: $1499) (Amazon US)
-
Definitive Technology Dymension DM90 Integrated Height Module, Snap-in Connection System, Upward-Firing Drivers, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Enabled, Compatible with Dymension DM70 and DM80 Speakers, Black: $499.00 (was: $600) (Amazon US)
-
Pyle 8'' 2-Way Midbass Woofer Speakers-Pair In-Wall/In-Ceiling Woofer Speaker System 1'' High-Temperature Voice Coil Flush Mount Design w/50Hz-20kHz Frequency Response 250 Watts Peak-Pyle PDIC81RD: $35.99 (was: ~$46) (Amazon US)
-
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC: RGB Lighting - Remappable Buttons & Triggers - Mecha-Tactile Buttons & D-Pad - Trigger Stop-Switches - White: $79.99 (was: ~$147) (Amazon US)
-
Shark RV2820AE Detect Pro Self-Empty Robot Vacuum with Bagless, 60-day Capacity HEPA Base, 3 Detect & React Technologies, Auto Deep-Clean on Carpets and Hardfloors, NeverStuck Tech, Wi-Fi Black/Bronze: $399.99 (was: ~$440) (Amazon US)
If you can't find what you are looking for here, you can check out our previous editions of TECH_BARGAINS where some deals would likely still be live.
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment