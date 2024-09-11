16TB 14TB WD Elements, Seagate external HDDs for backup drop to fantastic prices

External storage can be very handy especially if you are looking to back your precious data up. If you are deal hunting today for something like that then you are in luck. That is because both Seagate and Western Digital have dropped the prices of two of their popular external HDD (hard disk drive) models down to one of the best prices.

The deals apply on the 16TB variant of the WD Elements and the 14TB variant of the Seagate Expansion. Plus you get a free 240 GB SSD with the latter.

As long as your system supports SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 (5Gbps) these HDDs should work nicely. The rated 5400 RPM spindle speed of the WD Elements will not be held back. The Seagate Expansion is faster though with a 7200 RPM speed.

These are compatible with Windows 10 and 11 as well as macOS X 10.12 and newer. The operating temperature of these drives is typically between 5 to 35 celsius. The box contains an 18 watt AC power adapter alongside the USB 3.0 cable.

Please keep in mind that these are not based on CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording) and are instead SMR (Shingled Magnetic Recording) and hence they are not ideal for 24x7 operations like NAS or servers. However, they are perfectly great as back up solutions thanks to these capacities.

Get the WD Elements and Seagate Expansion:

WD Elements 16TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive WDBWLG0160HBK-NESN Black: $269.99 + $30 off w/ promo code WD444276Y, limited offer: $239.99 (Newegg US)

Seagate Expansion 14TB External Hard Drive USB 3.0 with Rescue Data Recovery Services (STKP14000400) + Free 240GB SATA SSD w/ purchase, limited offer: $181.99 (Newegg US)

