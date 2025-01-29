AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT is now available for just $159.99

If you have a PC with an AM4-based socket and one of AMD's older Ryzen chips and you feel like it might benefit from some performance boost (especially in light of new graphics card launches) but buying an entirely new platform is not an option, upgrading to something like the Ryzen 7 5800XT is a great decision, especially with a 36% discount to a new all-time low price.

The Ryzen 7 5800XT is a relatively recent addition to the ever-growing family of AM4 processors (launched in July 2024). It is an eight-core, 16-thread chip with 32MB of L3 cache and a base clock of 3.8GHz. It can auto-boost to 4.8GHz, but if that is not enough, you can squeeze even more by overclocking the processor. Just make sure your cooling solution has enough headroom to dissipate all the heat and that your motherboard supports overclocking.

Speaking of heat, the default TDP is 105W, and the processor comes with the AMD Wraith Prism cooler. While the latter is unlikely to help you set an overclocking record, it will make sure the processor stays cool within its specs.

The Ryzen 7 5800XT is compatible with a broad range of motherboards and chipsets. AMD says you can use it with any AM4 motherboard with chipsets such as X570, B550, A520, X470, and B450 (certain features like PCIe Gen 4 support are limited to 500 Series boards). That means there is no need for a big motherboard or memory upgrade. However, make sure to update your board to the latest UEFI/BIOS version to make sure it is compatible with the Ryzen 7 5800XT.

