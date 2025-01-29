Save $90 off the Apple Watch Series 10 with Slate Titanium Case with Slate Milanese Loop

If you have been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 10 with Slate Titanium Case with Slate Milanese Loop, you will be pleased to hear that it is currently at its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Thanks to a 12% discount, you can pick it up for $659 instead of the previous $749 - that is a $90 discount.

This particular model supports GPS and Cellular, which means you can get a separate cell plan to send text messages, make calls, and stream music, even if your phone isn't nearby. This can be helpful if your phone's battery has died or if you want to leave your phone at home to charge.

With this Apple Watch, which, by the way, is Apple's thinnest and has the biggest screen, you'll be able to get numerous health insights. You can get information about your sleep such as when you were in REM sleep, you can keep a tab on your heart rate and also get notified of irregular heart rhythms, and you can get information such as blood oxygen, heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, and sleep duration.

For women tracking their cycle, the Apple Watch Series 10 also features a sensor that tracks your temperature as you sleep. The Cycle Tracking app uses this data to provide you retrospective insights into when ovulation most likely occurred, which can be helpful for family planning.

Apple Watches are also popular for their sports tracking features. With the Apple Watch Series 10, you get a new water temperature sensor that gives you information about swim workouts. There's also a new depth sensor for anyone interested in swimming and snorkeling.

