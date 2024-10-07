Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with 360-degree audio support now available for $105

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro truly wireless earbuds are now available for just $105 (originally $229.99) from Amazon US. Despite being a 2-year-old product, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro still offers a great wireless audio experience with a compact design.

Thanks to Hi-Fi 24-bit Audio, you can enjoy high-dynamic range content with crystal-clear resolution. The new Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC HiFi) enables seamless transfer of high-quality content from your Galaxy smartphone to the earbuds. Also, the new coaxial 2-way speaker delivers richer sound.

Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is 15 percent smaller and offers a more secure fit to prevent rotation. The Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, allowing you to enjoy music in your own world. You can also easily switch the audio connection to your phone with a touch of a finger.

Using SmartThings Find, you can easily locate the Buds 2 Pro when misplaced or lost. These earbuds are also IPX7 rated for submersion in up to 3 feet of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

The Buds 2 Pro also includes several useful software features. For example, Conversation mode automatically turns on Ambient sound, lowers media volume, and focuses the beamforming microphones when you begin speaking with someone.

Finally, the 360 audio feature on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro places you at the center of your favorite video, movie, or TV show. Using an intelligent motion-tracking sensor, these buds can pinpoint the direction of the sound as you move your head. To enable this 360 audio feature, you can use the Galaxy Wearable app.

With its impressive features, comfortable design, and current discount, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro remains a compelling choice for those seeking a premium audio experience without breaking the bank. You can find the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro deal here at Amazon US.

