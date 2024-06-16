The Motorola razr (2023) is at an all-new low price of just $450

Have you joined the new flip phone revolution yet? If not, you need the Motorola razr (2023) which has just hit an all-new low price of $449.99, down 36% from its list price of $699.99. The Motorola razr is an Amazon Choice reflecting its amazing price and good reviews. You can pick up this phone in four colors which are listed below.

In terms of specs, this phone includes a 6.9-inch FHD+ 144Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a 4200 mAh battery, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Its rear cameras are a 64MP main camera, OIS 13MP ultra-wide and macro. On the front, there is an ample 32MP camera.

Highlighting some of the features, the product page reads:

Compatible with T-Mobile 5G and Verizon 5G. Ready for 5G on other select networks dependent on availability; contact your service provider for details. Compatible with all major 4G U.S. carriers, including Verizon, ATandT, and T-Mobile. It also works with prepaid carriers, including Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, Mint, TracFone, and H2O.

Iconic foldable design. Flip the script with a pocket-friendly flip design in a range of fun, trendsetting colors and a vegan leather finish.

Capture like never before. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create.

All-day battery life. Go a full day and night on a single charge of the 4200mAh battery, fuel up fast with TurboPowe 30W charging, or charge wirelessly.

All your essentials at a glance. View notifications, check the weather, snap a selfie, and more, all without having to flip open your phone.

Immersive entertainment. Flip open the phone to reveal an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9" pOLED screen, combined with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound.

Versatile high-res cameras. Snap brilliant photos and selfies in any light with a 64MP external camera and OIS—or a 32MP internal camera with Quad Pixel technology.

Powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. Fuel next-generation gaming, entertainment, and connectivity, including big screen Ready For experiences.

In-box: Motorola razr (2023), USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool

The Motorola razr scores 4.2 out of 5 stars based on consumer reviews. Reviewers said they liked the phone’s quality, performance, and battery life. They said it was easy to use and good value for money.

