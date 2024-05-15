Amazon Deal: Motorola Razr flip phone drops to its lowest price once again

Amazon US is offering the Motorola Razr foldable smartphone at its lowest price once again so, grab it for yourself while you still can. Featuring a foldable design, the Razr comes in a variety of colours and a vegan leather finish. It features a 6.9" pOLED display, delivering an immersive entertainment experience complemented by Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound technology.

In addition, the device is equipped with high-resolution cameras, including a 64MP external camera with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 32MP internal camera featuring Quad Pixel technology. Its Flex View capability allows users to prop the phone at different angles for hands-free use, enhancing convenience and versatility.

The Motorola Razr runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, ensuring smooth performance across all aspects of usage. Powered by a 4200mAh battery, it promises all-day usage on a single charge. Furthermore, it supports fast charging with TurboPower 30W technology and is compatible with wireless charging options as well.

Find the buying links below to the Motorola razr (Unlocked, Made for US, 8/128, 32MP Camera, 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm, 2023):

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

With the added benefit of Amazon Prime membership, you'll get fast and free delivery on the above deal. Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

You can also check out other Smartphone deals here. If this is not what you want, you can browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.