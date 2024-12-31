The WD_Black SN850X 4TB NVMe SSD with Heatsink is available for its lowest price on Amazon

One of gamers' favorite SSDs, the Western Digital Black SN850X 4TB NVMe SSD with Heatsink, could be the perfect post-Christmas treat for yourself or your gamer friend. It's now back to its all-time lowest price on Amazon for a limited time. Currently, the WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid State Drive with Heatsink is priced just at $269.99 on Amazon—a solid 29% discount off its MSRP of $379.99.

This SSD is designed for top-tier performance as it delivers insane sequential read performance of up to 7,300 MB/s, ensuring short load times and lag-free gameplay. The heatsink also helps maintain peak gaming performance even during the most intense gaming sessions, especially on a PS5 console, as it meets the console's minimum speed of 5,500 MB/s, the built-in heatsink prevents thermal throttling, etc. You can also download the WD_BLACK Dashboard on your Windows computer to turn on the Game Mode 2.0 features for optimal gaming performance and RGB lightning.

The WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe SSD supports Microsoft DirectStorage, cutting load times and giving you more time to play the game. It also supports a powerful suite of features including Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management. This SSD is an absolute beast for playing games such as Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and other open-world games, RPG titles, large-scale shooters, and even fast-paced action games.

Keep in mind that the other variants of the WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe SSD with heatsink are available for a discount. However, neither are trading at their all-time low prices like the 4TB variant.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

Check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to look at some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.