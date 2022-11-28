Xbox Series S is now available for just $200 with a digital credit promo code

The Xbox Series S, Microsoft's more affordable current-gen console, is a relatively inexpensive entry point into the world of console gaming, Xbox Game Pass, cloud streaming, and other perks for those siding with the software giant. Besides being capable of running next-gen games at up to 120 FPS, the Xbox Series S supports titles from all previous Xbox generations, giving gamers an immense library of games to play.

The Xbox Series S is now even more affordable—you can get it for as little as $200 on Amazon with a promo code entitling you to a $40 digital credit.

To buy the Xbox Series S for $200, add the console to your cart, then apply the promo code "XBOX" during checkout. The code will return a $40 digital credit for future purchases, allowing you to save on an extra controller, Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft 365, or something else.

The Xbox Series S comes with a controller, high-speed HDMI cable, and two AA-sized batteries. The console has a 512GB high-speed solid-state drive which you can expand with a removable SSD from Seagate.

