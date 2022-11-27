Microsoft 365 Personal yearly subscription is now 29% off, only $49.99

If you do not want or need to buy any new hardware during Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, here is your chance to save on software: Microsoft 365 Personal is now available with a hard-to-miss 29% discount. The subscription usually goes for $69.99, but now you get a full year of Microsoft Office apps and extra bonuses for just $49.99.

The deal is not only for those who subscribe to Microsoft 365 for the first time. You can buy the subscription with a discount to extend the existing one. Microsoft 365 is also an excellent and affordable gift packed with great benefits.

Microsoft 365 Personal includes the following:

Access to the Microsoft Office apps on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS without limits on the number of devices (up to five devices can work with Office apps simultaneously)

1TB of Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage

Ad-free email in Outlook

Premium features in OneNote

Premium filters, effects, and other perks in Clipchamp

Access to Microsoft Editor—an AI-based grammar checker

A constant flow of new features in monthly updates

Microsoft 365 is also available for families consisting of six members. It offers the same benefits as the personal subscription, plus the Microsoft Family Safety app. You can also get in on Amazon (no deals, unfortunately) for $99.99.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.