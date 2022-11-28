Macrium Reflect Free Windows backup software will be dead soon, limited support announced

Macrium Software, which makes the popular Windows backup and cloning utility Macrium Reflect, has announced that it will be discontinuing its Macrium Reflect Free edition soon.

The firm has published a notice on its product support page notifying visitors about the discontinuation. Version 8, which is the latest free version, is the last to receive new features and bug fixes, among other changes. Security patches, however, will be provided until January 1st, 2024. Here is what the full notice reads:

Macrium Reflect Free Product - End Of Life (EOL) Macrium Reflect Free v8.0 is the last version to receive feature, compatibility or bug fix updates. Will future security vulnerabilities be fixed? Yes, security patches will still be provided until 1st January 2024. After that date we will no longer provide any changes to the v8 Free code base. Can I continue to use Macrium Reflect Free? Yes, you can continue to use the software in perpetuity, your license to use the software is unaffected. Will Macrium Reflect Free have any new features or updates for future Windows versions? Macrium Reflect Free v8.0 supports Windows XP SP 3.0 up to, and including, Windows 10 & 11 version 22H2. There will be no new features or support for later Windows operating system updates.

Individual customers are also receiving an email from Macrium which notifies them about the change:

We would like to inform you that Macrium Reflect Free Edition is being discontinued. Security patches will be made available by January 1, 2024, but there are no planned feature changes or non-security updates after this update.

For those wondering, here is what Reflect 8 Free offers:

Removable media imaging and cloning

Create images of running Windows OS

Restore non-booting systems

Scalable and navigable log view interface

Instantly boot backups in Hyper-V / Oracle VirtualBox VM

Direct disk cloning

WinPE 11 rescue media

You can download Macrium Reflect version 8 here. You can find detailed release notes for each release here.

Via: Deskmodder