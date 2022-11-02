Deal

Celebrate Alexa's birthday with 50% discounts on Echo and Echo Show

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is turning eight this month, and the company celebrates this milestone with significant discounts on Alexa-compatible devices. The fourth-gen Amazon Echo smart speaker and several Echo Show screens are now up to 50% off, offering users affordable access to the Alexa ecosystem.

The Echo 4 smart speaker

The fourth-gen Amazon Echo is a spherical smart speaker with premium sound and lossless audio support, voice controls, built-in Alexa, motion detection, and smart home hub capabilities. You can stream music from your favorite services, use Alexa with voice commands, control compatible smart home devices, make calls, and many more.

The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display mounted on a wall

The Amazon Show 15 is a 15.6-inch Full HD display with built-in Alexa and a 5MP camera that can serve you as a central hub for family organization and entertainment. Stay on top of your tasks and shared calendars with Alexa-powered widgets, and get timely weather forecasts and the latest news directly on the home screen. The display can stream Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu or work as a smart photo frame.

The Amazon Echo SHow 2 smart speaker

The Echo Show 8 is a smaller Alexa-enabled smart display with an 8-inch HD touchscreen and stereo speakers. It also features a 13MP camera with auto-framing for video calls.

