Celebrate Alexa's birthday with 50% discounts on Echo and Echo Show

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is turning eight this month, and the company celebrates this milestone with significant discounts on Alexa-compatible devices. The fourth-gen Amazon Echo smart speaker and several Echo Show screens are now up to 50% off, offering users affordable access to the Alexa ecosystem.
Amazon Echo 4th Gen - $49.99 | 50% off
Amazon Echo 4th Gen + 6 mo of Amazon Music Unlimited - $49.99 | 69% off
The fourth-gen Amazon Echo is a spherical smart speaker with premium sound and lossless audio support, voice controls, built-in Alexa, motion detection, and smart home hub capabilities. You can stream music from your favorite services, use Alexa with voice commands, control compatible smart home devices, make calls, and many more.
- Amazon Show 15 Smart Display - $169.99 | 32% off
The Amazon Show 15 is a 15.6-inch Full HD display with built-in Alexa and a 5MP camera that can serve you as a central hub for family organization and entertainment. Stay on top of your tasks and shared calendars with Alexa-powered widgets, and get timely weather forecasts and the latest news directly on the home screen. The display can stream Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu or work as a smart photo frame.
- Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd Gen - $69.99 | 46% off
- Amazon Echo Show 8 1st Gen - 54.99 | 50% off
The Echo Show 8 is a smaller Alexa-enabled smart display with an 8-inch HD touchscreen and stereo speakers. It also features a 13MP camera with auto-framing for video calls.
