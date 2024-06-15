Weekend PC Game Deals: Showcase sales, demo festivals, and co-op events

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store’s mystery giveaways came to an end, but that doesn’t mean standard giveaways are finishing anytime soon. The latest freebie is a copy of Redout 2 by 34BigThings.

The sci-fi racing title touts being an extremely fast-paced racer where you use anti-gravity racing machines that reach "impossible speeds." Aside from the standard acceleration, braking, and turning, the title uses strafing and tilting mechanics to add more depth to the maps, which are playable in single-player campaign and multiplayer modes with up to 12 players.

The Redout 2 giveaway will last until June 20. Freshly Frosted is the next game that will be free on the store, a casual puzzle entry set in a donut factory.

Free Events

It’s time for another demo festival as Valve began its second Steam Next Fest of 2024 earlier this week. There are hundreds of demos from upcoming games to try out, most are from indie developers but a few major publishers are participating too. Head here for more information.

Aside from the horde of demos, standard free events are ongoing through the weekend too. Interestingly, most of them are focused on providing cooperative experiences. Ubisoft’s third-person action RPG The Division 2 as well as the competitive tactical shooter entry Rainbow Six Siege are both having free events right now.

Meanwhile GTFO is for friends looking to get their horror fix together, and Deep Rock Galactic is for those wanting a coop experienced that’s focused more on mining rock and stone surrounded by alien bugs. Lastly, Hell Let Loose is offering 100-battles set in the second world war for everyone this weekend.

Big Deals

The Steam Summer Sale is right around the corner, but keep in mind that discounts that are appearing right now will probably keep those same rates when the big promotion hits. Also, thanks to all the showcases last week, we now know many series with new entries on the way. There are plenty of older entries from those series heralding deep discounts right now if you want to check them out beforehand.

Containing all that and more, check out this weekend’s hand-picked big deals list below:

DRM-free Special

The GOG store’s discounts for DRM-free titles bring in pixel graphics entries, Devolver Digital titles, and more. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

