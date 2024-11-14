Xbox Accessories app now has a Trigger Calibration tool for fixing minor issues

Microsoft delivered a very useful thumbstick recalibration tool to the Xbox Accessories app on Xbox consoles and Windows earlier this year, letting Xbox controller owners correct minor centering issues on their sticks by themselves. Today, Microsoft revealed more even updates hitting the app, adding new calibration options and more custom mapping options.

To start off, the company is introducing a trigger calibration tool. It works across standard Xbox controllers and the Elite Series 2, letting players attempt to fix any small issues with triggers before reaching out to Microsoft Support for repairs or returns:

For players experiencing minor trigger issues on their Xbox Wireless Controller or Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, we now offer a user-guided self-calibration tool for controller triggers through the Xbox Accessories App.

Meanwhile, the old thumbstick calibration option can now be used on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 devices for the first time. More worn-out or damaged parts of the controller can be ordered for replacement straight from Microsoft as well.

Anyone who repairs or replaces parts by themselves is also recommended to run the two calibration tools following the procedures, making sure everything is properly tuned.

Accessibility is being improved thanks to a lot more granular mapping options on the app, too. The Elite Series 2 and any external joystick attached to the Xbox Adaptive Controller now support mapping to any button or keyboard input. Even mouse cursor movement (and mouse buttons) can be mapped to thumbstick and joystick directions for even more customizability.

Moreover, external joysticks that have a hat switch (the four-way switch next to the thumb that's usually mapped to look around) now have the option to be mapped. This handy addition lets players use it as "the opposite stick when attached to your Xbox Adaptive Controller," for one-handed dual-stick usage.