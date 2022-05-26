Alleged specifications of Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 and 4060 Ada Lovelace leak

Although Nvidia didn't have any major gaming-related announcement at its Computex presentation except for Asus ROG 500Hz gaming monitor, the company is working on its next-gen Ada Lovelace RTX 40-series GPUs which are going to be succeeding the current Ampere RTX 3000 series cards.

As such, leaks continue to slip out and so far they have been about the GeForce RTX 4090, with the most recent report suggesting that the card could be much better than what previous rumors had suggested.

Today, alleged specifications of the rest of the lineup are also out which include the GeForce RTX 4080, the RTX 4070, and finally, the RTX 4060.

The biggest jump in performance is expected from the top-dog RTX 4090 which is purported to pack 53% more CUDA cores compared to the RTX 3090. Pair that with potentially higher IPC or higher clocks on the upcoming Ada Lovelace architecture and the 4090 could even end up being nearly twice faster than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the RTX 4080, 4070 and 4060 respectively feature 23% (10,752), 25% (7,680) and 28% (4,608) more CUDA cores compared to the RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060.

Note that image above which shows the alleged specifications of the upcoming Ada Lovelace RTX 40-series GPUs mislabels the memory interface bus width of the RTX 4060 as 192-bit. The card cannot have 8GB of VRAM with a 192-bit bus and instead it should be 128 bits wide.

The image above shows the purported total graphics power (TGP) figures of the Ada Lovelace graphics cards. While we already had some idea about the 4090's power draw, today we have the alleged TGP numbers for the RTX 4080, 4070 and 4060 too which are 350W, 300W, and 200W, respectively.

