Amazon leak may have just revealed Mortal Kombat 1's DLC fighters

After plenty of teasing, NetherRealm Studios finally unveiled the next entry in the Mortal Kombat franchise yesterday. The Mortal Kombat 1 announcement also proved right multiple leaks that said the universe was getting a reboot or sorts, letting the developer reset the storyline and branch out the iconic characters into different paths. However, one part of the leak that wasn't confirmed were the special cross-over fighters, but an Amazon store page may have shed light on them a little early.

An Amazon Italy store page hosting Mortal Kombat 1's Premium Edition plainly lists a product description that probably shouldn’t be there this early. According to the page (via Wayback Machine), the Premium Edition touts 72 hours of early access to the base game, plus six yet-to-be-announced playable characters as part of the Kombat Pack 1 DLC:

Quan Chi

Omni Man

Ermac

Peacemaker

Takeda

Homelander

While Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda are from the Mortal Kombat universe, the remaining trio are well-known characters from other media. Omni Man heralds from Invincible, Homelander flies in from The Boys, while Peacemaker drops from Suicide Squad. All three are comic book-related characters that have recently grown in popularity from television shows.

The description also lists Tremor, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado, Ferra as Kameo Characters, a new feature in Mortal Kombat 1 that lets players call in support from outside fighters while in battle. The developer is yet to show this new addition in action unfortunately.

NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Games have yet to confirm any of this information, so take it with a grain of salt until something official comes through. With multiple games showcases on the horizon, expect a gameplay trailer to arrive quite soon too.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on September 19. A beta test for Xbox and PlayStation players is also incoming, which will let pre-order customers try the game sometime in August.