Mortal Kombat 1 officially announced, coming Sept. 19 with beta access in August

Developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Games have officially announced Mortal Kombat 1. As previously rumored, this will be a reboot of the fighting game franchise's universe. The game is coming out on September 19.

The official Mortal Kombat web site has some more info on the game and some of its features.

The game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more.

It also mentions a new feature called Kameo Fighters:

Kameo Fighters are a unique roster of partner characters to assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players. These characters are chosen separately from the main roster of fighters.

The game will be coming out for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, the Nintendo Switch, and for the PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders start on Friday, May 19, and will include adding Shang Tsung as a playable character immediately. Xbox and PS5 pre-orders will also be able to enter a beta test for Mortal Kombat 1 in August.

In addition to the standard game, Mortal Kombat 1 will be released in two other editions:

The Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will be available physically and digitally for $109.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and will include all Standard Edition content, along with the Kombat Pack, early access to the game beginning Sept. 14, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency). The Kombat Pack will feature a Johnny Cage character skin with the likeness of famed actor and martial artist, Jean-Claude Van Damme (available at launch), early access to six new playable characters (available post-launch), and five new Kameo Fighters (available post-launch). The Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition will be available physically at select retailers for $249.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only and will include all Premium Edition content, and early access, along with a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE and an inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin, three exclusive art prints, a steel case, and 1,450 additional Dragon Krystals (2,700 total).

There's no word yet on the rumored additional non-Mortal Kombat cross-over characters that might be included in post-release content.