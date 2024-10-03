Amazon announces new Fire HD 8 tablets with improved camera, performance and more

Amazon today announced an updated Fire HD 8 lineup with improved performance and more. The new Fire HD 8 tablets will have special limited-time pricing through October 9, with prices starting at just $54.99.

The new Fire HD 8 tablets come with 50% more RAM for improved performance during everyday tasks. They also feature an upgraded 5MP rear-facing camera, the ability to expand storage up to 1TB with a microSD card, and strengthened aluminosilicate glass protecting the 8-inch HD display. Amazon claims that you can enjoy up to 13 hours of battery life with this new generation of Fire HD 8 tablets. Amazon is also updating the Kids edition Fire HD tablets, the Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, with the same improvements, including increased RAM.

The new Fire HD 8 will be available in Black, Hibiscus, or Emerald colors. The new Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablets come with a kid-proof case, including exclusive Disney cases: Disney Pixar Cars, Disney Princess, or Marvel Avengers.

Amazon also announced that it is bringing three new generative AI features to Fire tablets:

Writing Assist: Using Writing Assist, Fire tablet users will be able to refine their messages while typing. This feature is available as part of the device keyboard and is compatible with any app on your Fire tablet. Amazon has included several preset styles, allowing users to convert their text based on their needs. They can also "emojify" the writing to further personalize it.

Webpage Summaries: This feature is available as part of the default Silk browser on Fire tablets. As the name suggests, users can use this feature to get quick summaries of web articles.

Wallpaper Creator: This new feature will allow users to create new wallpapers based on text prompts.

Writing Assist, Webpage Summaries, and Wallpaper Creator features will begin rolling out to all compatible Fire tablets later this month.

With improved performance, new AI features, and a special limited-time price, the updated Fire HD 8 lineup offers a compelling option for users seeking an affordable and versatile tablet.

