Amazon UK looks to get into the home insurance comparison space

Amazon is getting into the home insurance comparison space with the launch of Amazon Insurance Store. It will offer UK customers a convenient way to shop for home insurance from participating insurers including Ageas UK, Co-op, and LV= General Insurance. The company said it will expand this list of partners in the coming months to give users a wider range of choices.

Commenting on the news, Jonathan Feifs, general manager of Amazon’s European Payment Products, said:

“Shopping online for home insurance is a well-established experience, and our goal is to exceed customers’ expectations when it comes to the Amazon Insurance Store. This initial launch is just the beginning—we’ll continue to innovate and make refinements, all with the aim of delighting customers and providing the most convenient shopping experience possible.”

Amazon’s offering will allow customers to shop for quotes using a simple questionnaire, so people can find their suitable plan, then check out using the familiar Amazon checkout process. Customers can weigh up different plans with the provided customer reviews, star ratings, and claims acceptance rates.

One of the key selling features of Amazon Insurance Store is that all the offer providers make available have to meet a certain level of cover called the Amazon Standard of Cover. This ensures that all the policies meet criteria that customer seek the most.

To get started with Amazon Insurance Store, just head over to the dedicated web page on your computer or in the Amazon UK mobile app. There, you can learn more, including what’s included in the Amazon Standard of Cover. The service will start rolling out to select customers today, but should be available to everyone in the country by the end of the year.