Intel posts advisory for high power consumption with idle Intel Arc GPUs

Intel has posted an advisory urging Arc owners to adjust their power settings following reports of high power consumption of the Arc series of GPUs when in an idle state.

Intel advises users to change the settings in the BIOS as follows:

Allow OS controlled ASPM by setting Native ASPM to Enabled .

OS controlled ASPM by setting Native ASPM to . Enable PCI Express root port ASPM and select L1 Substates.

If you can't find the relevant setting, you may have to contact your motherboard manufacturer, as setting names can be labeled differently per manufacturer.

Go to Start > System > Power & sleep. Click on Additional power settings. Select your preferred plan and click on Change plan settings. Click on Change advanced power settings. Look for PCI Express. Click on the '+' sign next to PCI Express to expand the options. Click on the '+' sign next to Link State Power Management to expand the options. Select Maximum power savings as the Setting using the drop-down menu. Click Apply and then OK.



For more information on Active-state power management (ASPM) you can consult the full advisory on Intel's website. Earlier today, we also posted new drivers specifically meant for Arc GPUs with support for more recently released games, as well as Windows 11 version 2022.