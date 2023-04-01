GIGABYTE unveils A620 motherboards with AMD Ryzen 7000 support, offering AM5 platform

GIGABYTE has introduced its latest A620 motherboards, delivering "optimal memory performance and all-round features". These come with the support of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, enabling the A620 lineup to offer "the most competitive AM5 platform for users."

These motherboards, enhanced by GIGABYTE exclusive layout design and BIOS setting, are able to achieve optimal memory performance of DDR5 EXPO/XMP overclocking up to DDR5-6400. Furthermore, they are equipped with the PCIe EZ-Latch technology for simplifying the upgrade of graphics cards along with avoiding accidental damage to the surrounding components.

Users will be able to update the BIOS and make use of the new BIOS code and processors without having to install any processor, memory, or graphics card with the help of the GIGABYTE exclusive Q-Flash Plus feature. GIGABYTE delivers the A620 platform with user-friendly features and multiple form factor options which cover Micro ATX to Mini ITX with the GIGABYTE GCC software platform.

Scroll down to find the key features of the A620 motherboards:

AMD Socket AM5： Supports AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors

Unparalleled Performance：8+2+1 Phases Digital VRM Solution

Dual Channel DDR5：4*SMD DIMMs with AMD EXPO™ & Intel® XMP Memory Module Support

SuperSpeed Storage：PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Connector

Advanced Thermal Design & M.2 Thermal Guard：To Ensure VRM Power Stability & M.2 SSD Performance

PCIe x16 EZ-Latch with Quick Release & Screwless Design

Fast Networks：Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax & GbE LAN

Extended Connectivity：DP, HDMI

Smart Fan 6：Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

Q-Flash Plus：Update BIOS Without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

Users can now get their hands on the latest A620 lineup as they are now available in the market. For more information, you can head over to the dedicated webpage here.