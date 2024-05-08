Fedora Asahi Remix 40 for Apple Silicon Macs released

Last month, the Fedora Project released Fedora 40 and various spins. Now, the project has announced that the Fedora Asahi Remix 40 release is available too. If you’re not yet aware of the Fedora Asahi Remix, it is a spin made for Apple Silicon Macs.

This update brings all the goodies introduced in Fedora Linux 40 and also brings conformant OpenGL 4.6 support to Apple Silicon and extensive device support including high-quality audio out of the box.

Unlike the Fedora Workstation, Fedora Asahi Remix offers KDE Plasma 6 out of the box but there is a GNOME variant available too if you prefer that. If you want to set up a server, there is a Fedora Server variant as well as a Minimal image for building your own experience from the ground up.

One of the unique aspects of Fedora Asahi Remix is that it’s installed from macOS itself. You must be running macOS 13.5 or 14.2 to install it and it will require a bit of messing in the terminal, but it doesn’t look very difficult. If you’re going to install it on your Mac, check out this Fedora Project Docs page.

If you already run Fedora Asahi Remix 39 on your computer, you can upgrade to version 40 in the usual way. You can find upgrade instructions on the Docs website too.

According to some early comments about this release on the Fedora Project Discourse, one user called the release blazing fast and able to product 10+ hours of battery life on a Mac with an M1 chip. However, the same user did also notice some flickering under the taskbar icons.

The release today is considered stable, so if you have a Mac with an Apple Silicon chip and feel like running Linux, you can. Make sure that you have your data backed up just in case the install wipes macOS, we haven’t tried this so it’s unclear what happens after running the command in macOS.

Source: Fedora Magazine