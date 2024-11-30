Annoying Google Assistant bug causing a persistent toast notification on Pixel phones

According to multiple user reports, a widespread Google Assistant Quick Phrases bug is troubling Pixel owners. Users have complained that due to this bug, the Quick Phrases toast message remains on their Pixel's screens long after the voice command has been said.

Quick Phrases allow users to say commands such as "Stop," or "Snooze," to turn off alarms, or "Answer," "Silence," or "Decline" to manage incoming phone calls. However, one user has reported facing a bug on their Pixel phone where the Quick Phrases bubble displays "Say 'Stop'" even when the phone is locked. This issue has been reported on a Pixel 8 running Android 15 (November release).

The user suggested that the toast message only disappears after heading over to Google App> Settings > Google Assistant settings and then exiting. Rebooting the device resolved the problem for some, but not for everyone. Another user recommended manually updating the Google app to fix the problem.

In another report, a user experienced seeing the Quick Phrases toast message "Answer" appearing on the home screen for no reason, disrupting the Gboard app's functionality. The only way to dismiss the message was by swiping away the toast message bubble. The user also suggested removing the microphone permission from the Google app to resolve the issue.

Comments on these posts reveal that for some users, the Quick Phrases toast message bug appears after an alarm, while for others it occurs randomly. Additionally, the bug reportedly affects other apps like the Google app and Gboard.

Based on user reports, the issue seems linked to the Google app, and has been observed on Pixel devices running stable Android 15 November update, QPR1 Beta 3.1, and the QPR2 Beta 1 update. Google has yet to officially acknowledge the bug or release a fix via an app or a server-side update.

Let us know in the comments below if you are also experiencing a similar Google Assistant Quick Phrases bug with your Pixel phone.