Apparently, the Microsoft Store could not count past 2000

Rudy Huyn, Principal Architect lead of the Microsoft Store, has shared some odd information about the Microsoft Store in Windows 10 and 11. As it turns out, the Microsoft Store had a hard time counting past 2000, resulting in the wrong number of reviews.

An old technical limitation prevented the #MicrosoftStore from displaying more than 2,000 reviews per product in the past, this is something we had to fix and we are now very glad to announce that this limitation is finally gone! pic.twitter.com/tjJT5lCl9w — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) August 8, 2022

With the necessary bugfix in place, the Microsoft Store now shows the correct number of reviews a particular app or game has. It is a welcome change that will help users better estimate the popularity of a specific product. Hopefully, Microsoft will consider adding new features for its store or implement some of the most popular changes users want to see. As for now, there is one less head-scratching quirk in the Microsoft Store.

In case you missed it, the Microsoft Store recently received improved price tags and better editions discoverability. Also, following developer backlash, Microsoft revised its store policies, giving the green light to paid open-source-based apps.