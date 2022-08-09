Snapchat introduces controls for parents to monitor teenage kids

In an effort to help parents maintain effective oversight and prevent kids from misusing the social media platform, Snapchat is rolling out some new parental controls. It will give parents better visibility into how teens are using the Snapchat service and offer privacy controls.

Many services like TikTok and YouTube used by teens already feature parental controls in one form or the other. For example, Google rolled out new parental controls for its video-streaming service YouTube a few months ago and then extended similar protections for minors across Search. Similarly, TikTok rolled out Family Safety Mode feature in 2020. Treading the same path, Snapchat has introduced its new supervision tool via Family Center to let parents see who their kids are chatting within the app.

The move from the company is designed to promote a safe experience regardless of what age you are. Besides safety and controlled supervision, it will foster collaboration and trust between parents and teens.

To get started with it, both parents (or guardians) and the child must accept the invite from the Family Center to enable oversight. Once the invites are accepted and the terms and conditions are agreed upon, parents can see the list of accounts their child has interacted with over the last seven days and report any unworthy accounts to Snap’s Trust and Safety team.

As such, parents or guardians now have an option to see who's in their teen's universe and control it.

Source: TechCrunch | Image via Snapchat (YouTube)