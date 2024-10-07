Apple adds wired Xbox Controller support to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS

Apple's operating systems, including iOS and iPadOS, are pretty omnivore these days when it comes to controller compatibility. Still, one thing that was missing until now is wired controller support, namely for Xbox controllers. Microsoft uses a custom USB protocol, which is why Xbox controllers could not work with iPhones, iPads, and Macs when connected with a USB cable. With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, that finally changes.

Apple's latest updates to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS now let you connect Xbox Wireless Controllers with a USB cable to your device. This applies not just to devices with USB-C ports, such as the iPhone 15 and 16 Series or modern iPads, but also to phones and tablets with the Lightining port. You can use a Lightning to USB adapter and then connect an Xbox Wireless Controller.

Also worth noting that Apple devices can supply enough juice to the Xbox Wireless Controller to power it even without batteries. The connected gamepad will show up in Settings > General (gamepad connected with a USB cable won't show up in Bluetooth settings) and let you customize global or per-game settings.

Support for wired controllers is a nice addition to gaming capabilities of Apple devices. iOS and macOS now offer quite a few AAA-titles, and a more solid connection with lower latencies will greatly benefit those who want to take a more serious approach to gaming on their Apple devices. Also, it will make sure you controller won't suddenly run out of charge.

Wired Xbox controller support will play well with other gaming improvements in iOS 18. They include a dedicated game mode that prioritizes game performance over background tasks and reduces latency with Bluetooth-connected accessories, such as AirPods Pro.

You can update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 18 by heading to Settings > General > Software update.