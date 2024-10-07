PowerToys 0.85.1 is out and it fixes a couple of bugs

Less than a week ago, Microsoft released PowerToys 0.85. This was the latest major release for the popular utilities app for Windows 10 and 11. However, as is so often the case with most apps, the new version did have some bugs that were discovered after the release.

Today, Microsoft released a minor update, PowerToys 0.85.1. The change log on the app's GitHub page shows just two bug that have now been resolved with this latest version:

#35188 - Fixed an issue causing Workspaces to launch the wrong project through a shortcut.

#35228 - Fixed a crash when opening the New+ templates folder through the Settings application.

Of course, you can download PowerToys 0.85.1 from its GitHub page. You can also get the same app from the Microsoft Store. People who have a previous version of PowerToys can update to the latest version by clicking on the app, then click on Settings, then General, and finally by clicking or pressing on the "Check for updates" selection to get to the latest version. Keep in mind that this app is just for Windows 10 or 11 PCs.

In case you missed it, the last major PowerToys update, with version 0.85, included a number of new features and improvements to the app,. That included the addition of a new utility, called New+. It is supposed to let users set up "a personalized set of templates to quickly create files and folders from a File Explorer context menu."

Other additions in version 0.85 included a way for people to switch the UI language for the utilities in the app, along with adding more supported applications for the Workspaces feature in PowerToys. It also added the Middle Eastern Romanization character set and it cut down on the Peek memory usage by fixing image leaks in the app.