Telegram launches verification code platform, introduces gifts and improved reporting

Telegram Messenger has received its first major update after its CEO's arrest in France in August and the promise to pay more attention to content moderation. With the latest update, customers can access several new features and conveniences, such as the ability to send gifts, receive verification codes from businesses (instead of SMS), report content using improved tools, and more.

In addition to the ability to gift Telegram Premium subscription, the platform now lets users send digital gifts and showcase the received gifts in their profiles. You can purchase gifts with Telegram Stars, the platform's built-in currency, and convert received gifts into Telegram Stars.

The next update is the Telegram Verification Platform, a new way for businesses to send their customers verification codes instead of traditional SMS. Telegram claims the platform is cheaper, faster, more secure, and more convenient than other alternatives. It costs $0.01/customer. Unlike traditional messages, which often take forever to arrive, Telegram promises instant delivery in a special chat.

Telegram now has improved tools for content reporting. The existing list of options has been expanded to include more options for each category. Also, Telegram promises to update reporting tools dynamically with the most relevant reporting reasons, "adapting to unfolding events and trends." To report a message on Telegram, right-click or tap and hold the message and select "Report."

Finally, Telegram has reworked video chats on iOS to improve performance, reduce battery consumption, and prevent overheating during long calls with multiple video feeds. As for Telegram on Android, it now supports streaming with RTMP, which allows connecting your video feed to apps like OBS Studio and XSplit. For reference, RTMP support was first introduced in Telegram Desktop and Telegram for iOS in 2022. With the latest update, all Telegram clients now support RTMP.

You can read more about Telegram's latest update here.