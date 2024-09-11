Apple introduces win-back offers to revive lost app subscriptions

Apple has added a new developer option called win-back offers designed to lure previous app subscribers back with discounted rates. With win-back offers, Apple is giving its third-party developer community a way to regain subscribers who may not want to renew otherwise, helping to keep developers' revenues up.

As an example of what a win-back offer may look like, Apple says that you could create a pay upfront offer with a reduced subscription price of $9.99 for six months, with a standard renewal price of $39.99 per year afterward, potentially luring customers back.

Apple will show off your offers to customers based on the configuration you choose. Places where Apple can show these offers include various places in the App Store such as the product page, personalized recommendations, and the editorial sections on the Today, Games, and Apps tabs; in your app or game; via a direct link you can share on your own marketing channels; and in Subscription settings.

Developers will be responsible for customizing customer eligibility, regional availability, and discount type. Customers who are eligible will begin seeing win-back offers as soon as this fall.

If you develop apps or games for the App Store and want to take advantage of win-back offers, Apple has created a page on the Apple Developers website where you can learn how to set up win-back offers, promote win-back offers on the App Store, display offers to eligible subscribers, edit win-back offers, and delete win-back offers.

Apple's launch of win-back offers is quite timely given the poor economic situation in many countries. By offering customers better deals on subscriptions, third-party developers can potentially increase their revenues from previously lost customers who may have canceled their subscriptions due to the increasing cost of living seen in many countries. It's also beneficial for customers as they can get better prices overall.

Source: Apple