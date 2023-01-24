Apple is now offering free sessions on protecting data to celebrate Data Privacy Day

In celebration of Data Privacy Day, Apple expanded its privacy commitment by providing educational resources to help users control and monitor their data.

Data Privacy Day is celebrated on January 28 to spread awareness about the best practices to protect data and the benefits of privacy. To help expand the cause, Apple shared that it now offers free creative sessions to Apple product users free of cost. The sessions will be 30 minutes long and do not require the individuals taking part to be of a specific experience level.

The senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing at Apple, Tracy Hannelly, describes these sessions by stating:

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features. We’re thrilled to offer this new Today at Apple session to help our customers learn more about our industry-leading privacy features as we celebrate Data Privacy Day.”

The sessions will begin on January 28th with the first “Taking Charge of Your Privacy with iPhone,” which will help explain to users the privacy features available in their Apple products. Interested individuals can access the sessions at all Apple stores globally by signing up here. They also have the option to book sessions for their organization, groups, or class by choosing the Group Bookings option.