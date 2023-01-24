4A Games opens up Metro Exodus engine for the community to make mods

The powerful tools that produced Metro Exodus are now available to everyone on PC as series developer 4A Games opens the doors wide open to the modding community. Dubbed the Exodus Software Development Kit (SDK), the toolset is described as the "very engine where Metro was born."

"This isn’t just simple mod support – we’re giving you our full Editor as it was the day we released Metro Exodus, with the ability to create standalone content run from a basic executable," says the studio in today's announcement.

All that's required to download the Exodus SDK is a copy of the original base game or the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition on Steam (tools section), GOG, or the Epic Games Store. Its features include a scene editor, a model viewer/editor, AI navigation tools, particle effects, terrain tools, a weather editor, camera tools for cutscene creation, and even a visual script editor for complex gameplay scenario making.

Documentation for the SDK is here while Mod.io support has also been integrated to make the sharing of created content with the community much easier. The system requirements for using the tools are these:

OS: WINDOWS 10

CPU: INTEL CORE I7-4770K OR EQUIVALENT

MEMORY: 8 GB RAM

GRAPHICS: GTX 1070 / RTX 2060 / AMD RX VEGA 56

DIRECTX: VERSION 12

STORAGE: 31 GB (IN ADDITION TO 70.1 GB FOR METRO EXODUS (77.95 GB WITH ALL DLCS) OR 79.6 GB FOR METRO EXODUS ENHANCED EDITION)

The Ukrainian studio also gave a small update on the next Metro entry, saying that it is embracing themes of the series such as "conflict, power, politics, tyranny, repression" even more as many of its personnel continue to live through the current war in Ukraine. Read the full developer update here.