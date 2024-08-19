Apple launches web version of its Podcasts platform

These days, Apple's services are available on many different platforms, not just iOS or macOS. And even if you do not have a native app for your system, there are always web-based versions that let you access Apple Music, Apple TV, iCloud, and more. Today, another Apple service has become available on the web.

Apple's podcasts platform is now accessible via supported browsers. If you use Chromium-based browsers (Edge, Vivaldi, Chrome, etc), Firefox, or Safari, you can head to podcasts.apple.com and start browsing your favorite shows. Interestingly, Apple does not require signing in with an Apple ID to access the service—you can browse it as is without signing in.

Of course, if you want to get more features from Apple Podcasts on the web, signing in or creating an Apple ID is required (explicit content also requires signing in). After logging in, the app lets you subscribe to shows, browse your library, view notes, check out your queue, and more, all similar to the Apple Music web app. You can even subscribe to paid podcasts and shows.

At the same time, some features are still available only in standalone apps. For example, Apple Podcasts on the Web does not allow you to read transcripts—this feature is only available on iOS 17.4 or iPadOS 17.4 and newer.

With the launch of Apple Podcasts on the Web, Windows users can finally access the service and get the most from it. Until now, the only way to listen to Apple Podcasts on Windows was through iTunes, which, let's be honest, is not everyone's favorite app. Apple Music and Apple TV, on the other hand, have fully native apps for Windows 11.

Apple Podcasts is not the only web app Apple launched recently. A few weeks ago, the company announced Apple Maps for the Web, a service that was previously available only on macOS, iPadOS, and iOS.