Apple teases a week of Mac announcements starting on Monday

Apple has been rumored to announce new macOS products for a while now, and it looks like we won't have to wait too much longer for the official reveals. The company's SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak, has posted a big tease that those hardware reveals will be made next week.

In a post on his X account, Joswiak says we should make sure to "Mac your calendars" because Apple has "an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning."

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

Previous rumors have claimed that Apple will be revealing a bunch of Mac computers with its most recent in-house M4 chips inside. Those products may include a lower-end 14-inch MacBook Pro notebook, along with new higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that will have more powerful M4 chips. Apple is also rumored to announce a new version of its all-in-one iMac with an M4 chip.

Perhaps the most interesting rumor concerns the reported plays for a new version of the Mac mini computer. Previous unconfirmed reports claim that this new version will be the smallest Mac that Apple has ever made and that its size could be close to the dimensions of the Apple TV set-top box.

The rumored Mac mini refresh will reportedly be sold in two versions. One will have a lower-end M4 chip while the other will have a more powerful version of that same chip that will support more RAM and have a faster GPU.

Apple decided to announce and launch another new product, a new version of the iPad mini tablet, earlier this month. It looks like next week will concentrate completely on Apple's new Mac lineup.