Custom Radeon drivers bring Noise Suppression to older AMD GPUs

Not so long ago, AMD unveiled a technology for suppressing background noise from mics using a machine learning algorithm. AMD's Noise Suppression directly rivals Nvidia's RTX Voice, but the caveat is that only the latest generation of Radeon GPUs can use the new feature. Unlike AMD, Nvidia provides access to RTX Voice on multiple generations of graphics cards down to the GTX 600 lineup.

If you want to taste the AI and check how it improves the audio quality during voice calls, gaming sessions, and live streams without investing in a new GPU, a third-party Radeon driver is here to help (via Videocardz).

A custom Radeon driver from NimeZ (based on the latest 22.7.1 release) brings AMD Noise Suppression to GPUs (including Ryzen APUs) other than Radeon 6000 Series.

NimeZ drivers support AMD GPUs and APUs based on Terascale, GCN, Polaris, Vega, and Navi graphics cards. On the official side, AMD Noise Suppression works on AMD Ryzen 6000 Series with integrated graphics (mobile processors) and AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series desktop graphics paired with the latest 22.7.1 driver release.

Those curious to try a forbidden fruit can download NimeZ drivers from Guru3D. Note that installing custom drivers could void your warranty and bring software or hardware issues, so proceed at your own risk.