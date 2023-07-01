Arianespace to launch two European satellites on an Ariane 5 ECA+ rocket - TWIRL #121

We have a really quiet week this week. Arianespace will launch an Ariane 5 ECA+ rocket carrying two satellites - the Heinrich Hertz and Syracuse 4B. We also have a pretty small recap section due to the lack of launches last week.

Tuesday, July 4

The only launch this week is Arianespace’s Ariane 5 ECA+ rocket carrying the Heinrich Hertz and Syracuse 4B satellites. We spoke about these previously as it looks like their launch was delayed before.

The Syracuse 4B satellite has been built by Airbus and will enable communications between French military aircraft, ground vehicles, and naval vessels including submarines. The Heinrich Hertz satellite was built by OHB and is going to be testing new communications technologies. This satellite was funded by the German government.

The rocket will launch between 9:30 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. UTC from French Guyana. If you want to watch, Arianespace will stream the event on YouTube.

Recap

The first launch last week was a Russian Soyuz 2.1b carrying the Meteor-M 2 meteorological satellite and 42 small satellites. It took off from Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Next up, we got the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial spaceflight using the VSS Unity to carry the customers.

Finally, a Falcon 9 blasted off carrying the Euclid telescope from Cape Canaveral. The first stage of the Falcon 9 was recovered successfully.

That’s all for this week, be sure to check in next time!