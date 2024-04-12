Baldur's Gate 3 was the big winner during the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards, including Best Game

Larian Studios's D&D-themed fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3 has won a ton of awards already, including Game of the Year at both The Game Awards and the Steam Awards. On Thursday night, it won the Best Game category during the UK-based 2024 BAFTA Games Awards.

In addition to Best Game, Baldur's Gate 3 also won the Best Narrative and Best Music categories and voice actor Andrew Wincott won the Best Performer in a Supporting Role category for his work in the game voicing the character Raphael. The game also won the EE Game of the Year, which is voted on by the public.

Remedy's third-person horror-action game Alan Wake 2 won in two categories, Audio Achievement and Artistic Achievement. The full list of winners is below:

Best Debut Game – Venba

Audio Achievement – Alan Wake 2

Multiplayer – Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Evolving Game – Cyberpunk 2077

Game Design – Dave The Diver

British Game – Viewfinder

Artistic Achievement – Alan Wake 2

New Intellectual Property – Viewfinder

Narrative – Baldur’s Gate 3

Special Award – Special Effect

Performer in a Supporting Role – Andrew Wincott (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Family – Super Mario Bros. Wonder

EE Player Choice – Baldur’s Gate 3

Animation – Hi-Fi Rush

Music – Baldur’s Gate 3

Game Beyond Entertainment – Tchia

Technical Achievement – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Performer in a Leading Role – Nadji Jeter (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Best Game – Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian recently confirmed that it had started development on an expansion to Baldur's Gate 3, but then decided to not move forward with it. It has also decided not to make Baldur's Gate 4. Larian's founder and CEO Swen Vincke has only given hints about what the studio's next game might be like, stating it will be "different than what you think it is".