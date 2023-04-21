Bing Chat rolls out LaTeX support for better math formatting in the latest weekly update

After the last several weeks, this week has been something of a breather when it comes to new features and improvements for Microsoft's Bing Chat chatbot. However, the team has still been working to add a few more of those.

In the latest Bing blog post, Microsoft revealed it has now added better formatting for complete math equations, which was promised a few weeks ago. It states:

We shipped support for LaTeX markup—allowing Bing chat to correctly display complex mathematical expressions. This makes Bing chat an even more useful tool for learning math concepts or writing technical research papers.

The latest update should also offer some improvements for people who have had Bing Chat abruptly stop a conversation:

We’ve heard your feedback that messages would sometimes trigger Bing to unnecessarily end conversations (e.g. “I’m sorry but I prefer not to continue this conversation.” or “It might be time to move on to a new topic.”). This should now occur less frequently than before, and we’re continuing to investigate cases where this happens.

There should also be some better answers from Bing Chat when it comes to questions about news topics. Finally, there's been some bugs that have been fixed, including "Reducing instances where Bing chat triggered unnecessary duplicative searches" and "Minimizing errors that led to Bing chat returning no response to queries."