Brave Wallet turbocharged with new Transak partnership

Brave has announced a new partnership with Transak that will allow Brave Wallet users to buy crypto assets directly within Brave Wallet. With Transak, users will have access to 50 new tokens on the Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum blockchains. Brave said this will give users “more options to buy and deposit their preferred tokens.”

Aside from opening access to more tokens, Transak also introduces lots of payment options for buying tokens. Payment methods include Visa and Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, UPI, Mobi Kwik, AstroPay, and Maya. All of these payment options make it easier for people in more countries to buy things in the Brave Wallet.

Commenting on the news, Sami Start, CEO and Co-founder of Transak, said:

“Brave browser has always been on the forefront of supporting Web3 and is enabling so many users to securely interact with the ecosystem. Therefore, we are very proud to be supporting Brave Wallet in its mission to onboard more and more users to Web3. Our integration will enable these users to easily buy crypto via their locally supported payment methods and deposit directly to their Brave Wallet.”

To use the new feature, follow these instructions:

Open the Brave browser, and then open Brave Wallet. You can either visit brave://wallet, click the wallet icon in the address bar, or select Wallet from the browser options menu.

Select “Buy” in the wallet panel or wallet page.

Select a network in the “All Networks” dropdown menu, and then search your desired token.

Pick Transak from the list of available on-ramp partners.

Follow the steps to complete the purchase with Transak.

While some people may consider a browser crypto wallet to be bloat that’s not needed, Brave says that the Brave Wallet removes the need for wallet browser extensions, this boosts security and doesn’t use as much CPU or memory. The native integration also makes it more seamless to use Web3 DApps, which could become more popular in the future.