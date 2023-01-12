I Am Fish arrives to Xbox Free Play Days on consoles and PC

Microsoft is back with another Xbox Free Play Days event, and this time it is touting the substantially fishy adventure title I Am Fish by Bossa Studios. As always, games from these weekend promotions are available to try out for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

The latest Free Play Days event is available from now through Sunday, January 15 at 11:59pm PT. To gain access on Xbox consoles, head to the Subscriptions tab on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S and the title will be waiting for you in the Free Play Days collection. On PC, simply use the Xbox app to search for "I Am Fish" and the game will be installable from its store page.

I Am Fish continues the developer's streak of physics-based games (like Surgeon Simulator) with a focus on humor. The title has you taking the roles of four fish friends seeking to escape a pet shop fish tank and reach a distant ocean. This involves making use of any water containers they can find on the way, from jars and pint glasses to swimming pools.

Microsoft has also put I Am Fish on discount while the event is active to make sure you can grab it as a permanent entry to your library if you want it:

I Am Fish - 65% off: $6.99

The title has Xbox Play Anywhere support, meaning purchasing a copy on the Microsoft Store grants you access to it across Xbox consoles and PC via the Xbox app, all with cross-progression too. Moreover, any progress you've made, and achievements earned, during the Free Play Days promotion will also be carried over to the full version if you buy the game.