GeForce Now gets 16 new games, but no Starfield despite Xbox Game Pass deal

In late August, NVIDIA GeForce Now officially added support for the Xbox PC Games Pass. This gives subscribers access to games from the Game Pass service. And today, GeForce Now is getting another batch of PC Game Pass titles.

GeForce Now added 16 new games to its cloud gaming library this week. They include 8 games that are part of Xbox Game Pass, Those titles include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Atomic Heart, Hardspace: Shipbreaker. However, one major release was conspicuously missing - Bethesda's space RPG epic Starfield.

Here's the full list:

Chants of Sennaar (New release on Steam, Sept. 5)

SYNCED (New release on Steam, Sept. 7)

Void Crew (New release on Steam, Sept. 7)

Deceive Inc. (Steam)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox)

Airborne Kingdom (Epic Games Store)

Atomic Heart (Xbox)

Call of the Wild: The Angler (Xbox)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Xbox)

Death in the Water (Steam)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Xbox)

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Xbox)

Monster Sanctuary (Xbox)

Saints Row (Steam)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (Xbox)

SnowRunner (Xbox)

War for the Overworld (Steam)

Starfield launched on Xbox and PC on September 6 as a console exclusive for Xbox and PC. It is also available via Xbox Game Pass, which GeForce Now has been incorporating select titles from. Given this relationship, many players expected Starfield would come to NVIDIA's cloud gaming service.

Meanwhile, in the first part of this partnership, titles such as Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Deathloop, No Man's Sky, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre were added to NVIDIA's cloud gaming service.

NVIDIA has yet to comment directly on Starfield's status on GeForce Now. However, the company said adding new games is an intricate process that requires publisher approval and performance optimization.

There are some known issues with a number of Microsoft game titles on GeForce Now. You can check them out at this support page. More games from Xbox PC Game Pass will be added in the future.