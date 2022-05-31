CPU deals: AMD Ryzen 5950X, 5900X, 5800X, 5700G, 5600G at absolutely un-missable prices

At its Computex 2022 event, AMD introduced the Zen 4 architecture which will be powering the next-gen Ryzen 7000 CPUs alongside upcoming Socket AM5 motherboard chipsets. However, the company also confirmed that AM4 will be around for a while and that means people can still get into the AM4 ecosystem.

And now seems to be a great time do so as Ryzen 5000, which are the fastest CPUs available so far for AM4 are currently selling for incredibly low prices. Nearly every Ryzen 5000 SKU is discounted heavily and we have made a compilation of the best deals here:

Ryzen 9 5950X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 8MB, L3 Cache : 64MB

: 8MB, : 64MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.9GHz, Base Clock : 3.4GHz

: Up to 4.9GHz, : 3.4GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 9 5900X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 6MB, L3 Cache : 64MB

: 6MB, : 64MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.8GHz, Base Clock : 3.7GHz

: Up to 4.8GHz, : 3.7GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 7 5800X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 4MB, L3 Cache : 32MB

: 4MB, : 32MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.7GHz, Base Clock : 3.8GHz

: Up to 4.7GHz, : 3.8GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 5 5600X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 3MB, L3 Cache : 32MB

: 3MB, : 32MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock : 3.7GHz

: Up to 4.6GHz, : 3.7GHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 7 5700G Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 4MB, L3 Cache : 16MB

: 4MB, : 16MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock : 3.8GHz

: Up to 4.6GHz, : 3.8GHz Integrated Graphics : Vega 8

: Vega 8 Graphics clock : 1900 MHz

: 1900 MHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth

Ryzen 5 5600G Architecture : Zen 3

L2 Cache : 3MB, L3 Cache : 16MB

: 3MB, : 16MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.4GHz, Base Clock : 3.9GHz

: Up to 4.4GHz, : 3.9GHz Integrated Graphics : Vega 7

: Vega 7 Graphics clock : 2000 MHz

: 2000 MHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth

