CPU deals: AMD Ryzen 5950X, 5900X, 5800X, 5700G, 5600G at absolutely un-missable prices

At its Computex 2022 event, AMD introduced the Zen 4 architecture which will be powering the next-gen Ryzen 7000 CPUs alongside upcoming Socket AM5 motherboard chipsets. However, the company also confirmed that AM4 will be around for a while and that means people can still get into the AM4 ecosystem.
And now seems to be a great time do so as Ryzen 5000, which are the fastest CPUs available so far for AM4 are currently selling for incredibly low prices. Nearly every Ryzen 5000 SKU is discounted heavily and we have made a compilation of the best deals here:
Ryzen 9 5950X (16 core/32 thread)(MSRP: $799): $548 (Amazon US) ; $548 (Newegg US)
Ryzen 9 5950X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 8MB, L3 Cache: 64MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.9GHz, Base Clock: 3.4GHz
- Default TDP: 105W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core/24 thread)(MSRP: $549): $391 (Amazon US) ; $399.99+ $10 off w/ promo code AMD664, limited offer (Newegg US)
Ryzen 9 5900X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 6MB, L3 Cache: 64MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.8GHz, Base Clock: 3.7GHz
- Default TDP: 105W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 7 5800X (8 core/16 thread)(MSRP: $449): $309.99 (Amazon US) ; $309.00 + $5 off w/ promo code AMD665, limited offer (Newegg US)
Ryzen 7 5800X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 4MB, L3 Cache: 32MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.7GHz, Base Clock: 3.8GHz
- Default TDP: 105W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 5 5600X (6 core/12 thread)(MSRP: $299): $199.99 (Amazon US) ; $208.99 + $10 off w/ promo code AMD666, limited offer (Newegg US)
Ryzen 5 5600X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 3MB, L3 Cache: 32MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock: 3.7GHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 7 5700G (8 core/16 thread)(MSRP: $359): $272 (Amazon US) ; $272.00 + $5 off w/ promo code AMD682, limited offer (Newegg US)
Ryzen 7 5700G
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 4MB, L3 Cache: 16MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock: 3.8GHz
- Integrated Graphics: Vega 8
- Graphics clock: 1900 MHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth
Ryzen 7 5600G (6 core/12 thread)(MSRP: $259): $175.11 (Amazon US) ; $179.99 + $5 off w/ promo code AMD683, limited offer (Newegg US)
Ryzen 5 5600G
-
Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 3MB, L3 Cache: 16MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.4GHz, Base Clock: 3.9GHz
- Integrated Graphics: Vega 7
- Graphics clock: 2000 MHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth
